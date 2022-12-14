Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.43

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $70.43 and last traded at $71.03, with a volume of 11374 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 12.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

