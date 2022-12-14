Arweave Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 14th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $292.33 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $8.75 or 0.00049101 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,827.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00611387 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00253641 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
