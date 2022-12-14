Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Given New C$0.75 Price Target at CIBC

Ascot Resources (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$0.65 to C$0.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AOTVF traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 813,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.01.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold project covering an area of 8,133 hectares located to the northwest of the town of Stewart, British Columbia; and the Red Mountain project covering an area of 17,125 hectares located to the east-northeast of the town of Stewart.

