Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 1,813 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 11.7% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.2 %

Citigroup stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. 116,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,545,094. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $90.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

