Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 1,612 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

International Paper Price Performance

IP traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $37.49. 10,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,160. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.16.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

