Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 75.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.32. 10,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,536. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

