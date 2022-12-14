Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after buying an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $29.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,130,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

