Atlas Brown Inc. Has $776,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,698 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 62,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,306,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.72. 597,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,210,211. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.