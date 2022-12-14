Atlas Brown Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,402 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 49.8% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

FCX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.07. The stock had a trading volume of 62,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,270,770. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.