Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 3,190 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.85. 19,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,157,039. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

