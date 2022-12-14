ATOME Energy (LON:ATOM) Stock Price Down 0.5%

ATOME Energy PLC (LON:ATOM – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.32). 121,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 54,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.33).

ATOME Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 96.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.10 million and a PE ratio of -14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 11.99 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

ATOME Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATOME Energy PLC engages in producing, marketing, and distributing green hydrogen and ammonia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ATOME Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATOME Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.