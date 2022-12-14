Augur Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Augur token can now be purchased for approximately $5.45 or 0.00030763 BTC on major exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $59.97 million and $12.31 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Augur has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002002 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00506126 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $886.60 or 0.04973130 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.24 or 0.29988197 BTC.
Augur Profile
Augur’s genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Augur
