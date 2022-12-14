Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 5.6% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $42,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.09.

ADP traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,134. The company has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

