Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $14.14 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $14.14 or 0.00077278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and approximately $177.36 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00053986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00022623 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004781 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,091,410 coins and its circulating supply is 310,685,420 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

