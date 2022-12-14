Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,752,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 151,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 59,247 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.11. 1,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,239. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.