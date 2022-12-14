Avidity Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,646 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 11,813% compared to the typical daily volume of 39 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth $711,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,064,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares during the period.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 55.0 %

About Avidity Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA traded up $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.02. 609,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,764. The stock has a market cap of $926.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.71. Avidity Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

