Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Receives $9.78 Consensus PT from Analysts

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.78.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

NYSE:AZUL opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Azul has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $17.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $835.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.01 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azul will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after buying an additional 814,568 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 269.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 596,022 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Azul by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,959,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,092,000 after buying an additional 446,200 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Azul by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after buying an additional 374,935 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Azul by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,881,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after buying an additional 319,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

