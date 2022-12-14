Balancer Market Capitalization Hits $284.79 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Balancer token can now be bought for $6.20 or 0.00034332 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $284.79 million and $5.46 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002002 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00511406 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $887.06 or 0.04919023 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000215 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,464.26 or 0.30301031 BTC.
Balancer Token Profile
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 54,062,386 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,967,136 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancerlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.
Balancer Token Trading
