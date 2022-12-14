Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG) to Issue Dividend of €0.01

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Performance
Shares of BCG stock opened at GBX 134.96 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £673.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,465.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 143.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 141.98. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 52 week low of GBX 95.20 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 253 ($3.10).
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile
