Bancor (BNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $64.18 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Bancor has a market cap of $64.18 million and $4.34 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Bancor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00002100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bancor Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 169,383,789 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 169,384,100.8773923. The last known price of Bancor is 0.37785504 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 326 active market(s) with $5,621,927.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

