Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.