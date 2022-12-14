Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Decreased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 880,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 131,048 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 24,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $262.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

