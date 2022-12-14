Bank of America Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $112.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.61.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $171.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

