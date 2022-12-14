Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,459 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Bank of Hawaii worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOH shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 0.6 %

BOH stock opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.88. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a one year low of $70.15 and a one year high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,903.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

