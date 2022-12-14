Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $63.67 and last traded at $63.84. Approximately 178,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 131,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Banner Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $155.05 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Banner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Banner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Banner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Banner by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Banner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

