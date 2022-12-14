Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 250 ($3.07) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Price Performance

NYSE:BCS opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Barclays by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Barclays by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.6% in the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 30,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.