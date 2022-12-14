Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Short Interest Update

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,700 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the November 15th total of 63,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $95.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $662.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $57.76 and a 1 year high of $100.79.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

BBSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $144,350.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,744,000 after purchasing an additional 33,598 shares during the last quarter.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

