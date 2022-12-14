Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 450 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average is $99.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

