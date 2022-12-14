Bath Savings Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 146,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $823,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $39.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

