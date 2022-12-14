Bath Savings Trust Co Buys 300 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 127,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,944,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $250.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

