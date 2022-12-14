Bath Savings Trust Co Cuts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,352 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,715 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.46. The company has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

