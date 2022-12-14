Bath Savings Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after buying an additional 476,257 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,504,000 after buying an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $164.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $290.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.