Bath Savings Trust Co Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after buying an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,692,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,146,000 after buying an additional 125,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,301,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,123,000 after buying an additional 104,464 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,312,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,460,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,183,000 after buying an additional 138,092 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR opened at $143.72 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.53 and a 200-day moving average of $151.89.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

