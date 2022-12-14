Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 700 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PRA Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PRA Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in PRA Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 190,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

PRA Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $244.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRAA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PRA Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on PRA Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About PRA Group



PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

