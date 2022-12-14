Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 27,142.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858,995 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after buying an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,279,817 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,713,511,000 after buying an additional 1,739,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.26.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.15. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $313.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

