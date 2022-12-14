Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Beach Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Beach Energy Price Performance

BEPTF stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Beach Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

