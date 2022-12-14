Beacon Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.4% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Tesla from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tesla to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.94.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total transaction of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.17. 888,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,815,000. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.91 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.06. The company has a market cap of $505.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

