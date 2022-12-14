Beacon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.72. 13,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,822. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.26.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

