Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,334 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after buying an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,966,912. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. The stock has a market cap of $159.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.