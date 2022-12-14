Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $429,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,477,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,481.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.52. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,061. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.68 and a 200-day moving average of $174.76. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $206.70.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

