Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IVW opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.80. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.