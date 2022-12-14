Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,974,000 after purchasing an additional 907,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,036,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.58) to GBX 2,950 ($36.19) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($35.09) to GBX 2,922 ($35.85) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.87) to GBX 2,987 ($36.65) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. 43,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.40. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.