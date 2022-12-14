Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 102,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.33. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.83 and a one year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

