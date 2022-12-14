Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chubb by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 496.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chubb Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.83.

Shares of CB stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $219.84. 16,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,577. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $222.00. The company has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

