Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $2,994,000. Wealth Alliance raised its position in Tractor Supply by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $614,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.24 and its 200-day moving average is $200.89. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.