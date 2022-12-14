Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after buying an additional 786,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after buying an additional 743,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after buying an additional 126,490 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.75. 57,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,473. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,937,916. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GIS. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

