Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,363 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at about $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 65.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $122.59. 16,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,461. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $200.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.94 and a 200 day moving average of $116.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $113.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

