Berenberg Bank Raises Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) Price Target to €30.40

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from €27.40 ($28.84) to €30.40 ($32.00) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

AHODF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €31.00 ($32.63) to €30.00 ($31.58) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock remained flat at 30.10 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 27.74 and a 200-day moving average of 27.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of 24.88 and a fifty-two week high of 35.55.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

