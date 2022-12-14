Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Trading Down 2.4%

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 400 ($4.91) and last traded at GBX 400 ($4.91). Approximately 1,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 30,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.03).

Best of the Best Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £37.65 million and a PE ratio of 909.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 418.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 438.99.

About Best of the Best

(Get Rating)

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.