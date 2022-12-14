Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. One Binance USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Binance USD has a total market cap of $18.81 billion and approximately $6.11 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00511406 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $887.06 or 0.04919023 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,464.26 or 0.30301031 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 18,802,407,206 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.binance.com/en/busd. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD.As of September 12, 2019, BUSD has been available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX, and on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB, XRP and more to come.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

